Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 241,741 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 61.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,741 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $144,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

NYSE:STZ opened at $225.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.05. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.