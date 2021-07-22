Analysts Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.84. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,613,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,062,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

