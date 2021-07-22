Analysts Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Navigator by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 55,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,473. The company has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

