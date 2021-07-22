Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.06. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $365,304.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,969 shares of company stock worth $2,833,449. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,393,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.