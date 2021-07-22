Analysts Anticipate Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). Onconova Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,544.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.26%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

