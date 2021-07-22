Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $1.42. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $117.00.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,300,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.