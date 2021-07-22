Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the lowest is $1.88 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $22.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 112,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 8,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,813. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

