Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 7,464 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $178,016.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

