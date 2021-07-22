Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $987.99 million. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $10,187,619.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,277. Paychex has a 12-month low of $70.38 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.