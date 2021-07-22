Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 43,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

