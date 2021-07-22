Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

