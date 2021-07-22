Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLNO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $78.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.43.
About Soleno Therapeutics
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.
