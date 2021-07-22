Analysts Offer Predictions for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $12.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $513.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.07. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix has a 52 week low of $458.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

