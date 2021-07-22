Analysts Set Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) PT at $19.71

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BHG stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell purchased 1,944,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

