Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $45.17

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.28. 3,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,934. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.73.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.