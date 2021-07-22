Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

FE stock opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $39.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

