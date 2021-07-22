Analysts Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) PT at $56.00

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,047. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,921. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.