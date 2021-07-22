Analyzing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Curis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 27.10 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -0.96 Curis $10.84 million 64.85 -$29.91 million ($0.61) -12.59

Curis has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. Curis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ERYTECH Pharma and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Curis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Curis has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 131.77%. Given Curis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curis is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Curis -292.06% -62.24% -24.82%

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curis beats ERYTECH Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Curis

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. The company's pipeline also includes Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; and CA-327, a pre-investigational new drug stage oncology drug candidate. It has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.