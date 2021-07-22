Analyzing HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) & Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get HyreCar alerts:

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -68.17% -304.85% -101.85% Hertz Global -25.26% -200.55% -3.87%

HyreCar has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HyreCar and Hertz Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

HyreCar presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.13%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and Hertz Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $25.23 million 14.66 -$15.22 million ($0.63) -28.08 Hertz Global $5.26 billion 0.26 -$1.71 billion ($7.66) -1.14

HyreCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hertz Global. HyreCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.7% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of HyreCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Hertz Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc., together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.