Analyzing Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) and Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surface Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $126.16 million 2.31 $59.34 million $1.57 4.28 Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million ($6.81) -0.87

Surface Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics. Freeline Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology N/A 17.01% 11.60% Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Surface Oncology and Freeline Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Surface Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 294.60%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Surface Oncology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats Freeline Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells. It also develops an earlier stage program targeting regulatory T cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies; and a license agreement with GlaxoSmithKline to develop, manufacture, and commercialize antibodies that targets SRF813, as well as a clinical trial collaboration with Roche Holding AG to evaluate SRF388. Surface Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

