AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Position Decreased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,612,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after buying an additional 37,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.06. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

