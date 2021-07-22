Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 897.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 410,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 368,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 716,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,790 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,325,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,074,000 after acquiring an additional 207,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 54,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,961,141. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.13.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

