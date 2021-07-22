Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $620.79. 11,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $548.81. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $612.75. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

