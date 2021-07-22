Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $939,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.37. 81,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,293,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

