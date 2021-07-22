Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.06. 43,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,176,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

