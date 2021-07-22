Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.90. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

