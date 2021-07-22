Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,765. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

