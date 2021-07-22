Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.28. Antero Resources shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 10,842 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

