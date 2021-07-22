Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.77. 16,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

