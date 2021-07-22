Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Increased to $453.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $447.00 to $453.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s current price.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

ANTM opened at $383.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,713,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

