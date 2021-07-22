Anthony J. Recupero Sells 587 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $17,081.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIBN opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SI-BONE by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

