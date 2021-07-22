APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Truist

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho raised their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

NASDAQ APA opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $26,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in APA by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,472 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $20,567,000. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $23,028,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

