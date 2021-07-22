AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43. 15,616 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,263,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

