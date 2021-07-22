Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

APDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

APDN opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.03. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

