Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Down to $37.30

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.30, but opened at $36.20. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 554 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2,841.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

