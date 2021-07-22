Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Purchases £4,800 in Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider Sally Cabrini acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £4,800 ($6,271.23).

Shares of LON:APP opened at GBX 27.25 ($0.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £50.78 million and a P/E ratio of 53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 35.74. Appreciate Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Appreciate Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Appreciate Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

