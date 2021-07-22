AptarGroup, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

AptarGroup has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ATR traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.74. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,225. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,367.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

