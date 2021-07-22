Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 829,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.40% of Aptiv worth $149,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

