AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock worth $31,600,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CRWD stock opened at $253.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

