AQR Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.02. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -522.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.17.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

