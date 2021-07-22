AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,250 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in XPeng by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 27,687 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 2,497.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,350,000 after buying an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $3,372,000. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.51.

NYSE XPEV opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

