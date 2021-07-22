Aragon Court Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,203.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $85,203.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.44 or 0.00854005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

