Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARMK. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

ARMK opened at $34.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

