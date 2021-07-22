Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.60 and last traded at $61.60. 3,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,223,000 after purchasing an additional 396,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,080,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 545,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

