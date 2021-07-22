Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,337.56

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arion has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $32,337.56 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00106321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00142415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,244.88 or 0.99893428 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,309,374 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.