Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.49% of Star Group worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Star Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 236.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Star Group alerts:

Shares of SGU stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.41. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.