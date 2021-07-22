Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 102,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 65,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

