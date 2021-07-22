Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SUM. Barclays boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

