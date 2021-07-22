Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 114,927 UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.25% of UMH Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH stock opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 143 shares of company stock valued at $3,011 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

