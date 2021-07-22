Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 15,788 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.30% of Ducommun worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 304.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 6.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after buying an additional 15,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:DCO opened at $54.30 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $643.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

