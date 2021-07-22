Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $178.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

